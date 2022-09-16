Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

Judy Austin, the second wife of legendary Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has gone online to wish her senior wife a happy birthday.

May Edochie, the first wife of Yul had taken to her Instagram page to roll out sizzling photos as she penned a beautiful note to mark her day.

Despite the feud which had started after Yul took Judy Austin as his second partner, the new wife has taken to her Instagram page to wish May well on her birthday.

She wrote:

“Happy beautiful birthday Queen May Yul Edochie. I pray for God’s love and protection. Wishing you everything good in life. Enjoy your day”.

Although some social media critics have still taken to the comment section to bash her, insisting she leaves May alone.