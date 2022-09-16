TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ –…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Judy Austin, the second wife of legendary Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has gone online to wish her senior wife a happy birthday.

May Edochie, the first wife of Yul had taken to her Instagram page to roll out sizzling photos as she penned a beautiful note to mark her day.

Despite the feud which had started after Yul took Judy Austin as his second partner, the new wife has taken to her Instagram page to wish May well on her birthday.

READ ALSO

Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle slams troll that asked why…

Yul Edochie reacts as woman kneels, breaks down in tears…

She wrote:

“Happy beautiful birthday Queen May Yul Edochie. I pray for God’s love and protection. Wishing you everything good in life. Enjoy your day”.

Although some social media critics have still taken to the comment section to bash her, insisting she leaves May alone.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an insensitive joke…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ – Frederick Leonard…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s appearance (Video)

Lady breaks down in tears at airport as her lover travels abroad (Video)

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

Drama as bank manager Impregnates three female staff

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man living abroad accuses his wife of sleeping with different men and…

I don’t regret dumping Nkechi Blessing because she’s a dr*g addict…

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

“His wife is a living witness” – Man accuses Reno Omokri of…

Freedom is priceless – Rapper, Ice Prince says following release from prison

“I’m scared that no lady will understand my daughter comes…

Nigerian lady and her husband celebrate 1 year of living together in Canada…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More