King Charles III takes over the throne following his mum, Queen Elizabeth’s death

Charles, the eldest son and heir to late Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has been announced king following her demise.

The Queen was last spotted in public when she received the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Charles, Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The 73-year-old has been heir apparent as well as Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952 and is both the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history. The throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles.

He will be known as King Charles III. That was the first decision of the new king’s reign. He could have chosen from any of his four names – Charles Philip Arthur George. He is not the only one who faces a change of title. There will also be a new title for Charles’ wife, whose full title will be Queen Consort – consort is the term used for the spouse of the monarch.