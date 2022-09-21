TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Korra Obidi drags husband, Justin Dean, as her little daughter suffers head injury

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nigerian dancer and singer Korra Obidi, has lamented about how her estranged husband, Dr Justin Dean handled their first daughter.

She claimed that her ex didn’t take proper measures while taking care of their kids and as such, her first daughter, June, suffered a head injury.

She disclosed that her daughter was reportedly sent home from school because of the head injury she sustained.

Korra alleged that her June got injured because her ex was using the kids to influence his hair bonnet business.

She added that if tables were turned, the case would not have been taken lightly which she considered very unfair.

She warned him sternly to handle her kids carefully because if their daughter sustained that injury while with her, she would have been charged for neglecting her kids.

