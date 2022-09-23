Lady breaks down in tears as her only daughter travels abroad to live with dad (Video)

A lady has shared a touching video showing how she sent off her only daughter to live with her father abroad.

She pointed out that it was a very difficult situation for her to make but she just had too.

She also mentioned that she’s best friends with her daughter Nana.

Her post read:

“One of the hardest task ever was sending off my one and only child to live with her dad in canada. We’re each other best friend love you nana.”

Netizens in the comments however reassured her that her daughter will always appreciate her for that particular decision.

One of the comments read:

terivivinterior: “You did well my sister ad may God grant her wisdom ad understanding to even take care of herself and i no she will make u proud and be that good girl u want to see her become in life.”

Watch video below: