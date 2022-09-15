TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady could not control her emotions at the airport as her lover got set to travel  to another location. 

Her lover was travelling to a new location and it seemed like he was relocating because she broke down in tears at the airport.

In the trending video, it was clear that she was upset and didn’t want him to go but this might have been an important decision for the family. 

Her followers understood the situation and shared their experiences and encouraged her too. 

Some of the comments read: 

@Chizoba Michael 😘: “Chai! It’s not really easy! You will get used to it, my sister went through stuff like that, thank God for my company and video call”

@Lolosirpee 1: “🤣🤣 don’t cry oo am in to it just pray 4 him tears of joy”

@mary smart: “when I was travelling my wife was cry am just laughing but thanks to go she’s with me now 😅😅”

 See video here:

@ezenwaogonna

♬ original sound – Sweet and poisonous

