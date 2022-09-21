TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young woman, Shelby Agbai, ended her short-lived relationship with a man over a suggestion which she found uncanny.

Shelby said she had to end things with the suitor who came to see her parents after he mentioned that she’d contribute to their wedding.

According to Shelby, they hadn’t even gone far in the relationship when he started talking about splitting bills with her. Shelby said she had to cut ties with him. 

In her words:

“I remember one time a Suitor came for my hand. We were in the trying to know each other stage, when he mentioned some things about The wedding and how that I’ll support him with 30% of the bills while he took 70%. I think that suggestion was the reason why I didn’t marry him.”

