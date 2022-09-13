Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam of the house’ a year after employment (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A lady has lifted her thanks to God after being made madame of the house one year after she was employed as a cleaner.

The overjoyed lady who narrated her story via her video captions revealed that after he education, she was left with only two options: to join hook up or get herself a decent job.

She said that she took a decent job of cleaning houses to make ends meet.

Two months into her cleaning job, the owner of the house began taking am interest in her.

One thing led to another before she worked there for a year, she had taken in for her boss and he has promised to come to her home for introductions

