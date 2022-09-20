TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A woman has taken to her social media to reveal how she was able to secure a husband during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

She told the public that she was made to represent her sister during the traditional marriage ceremony because she could not be available due to the pandemic. 

Her sister’s husband-to-be and his family arrived and when it was time to unveil the bride so that she could greet the inlaws, he fell in love with her and the inlaws took a special liking to her as well. 

Now she is happily married to the man who could have been her brother in law and she’s grateful that the lockdown happened. 

This unbelievable story shook Netizens as they took to the comment section to express themselves. 

Some of the comments read: 

@user7913283174227: “i don’t understand 😂😂😂😂😂 and your family couldn’t explain to the grooms family or what 😂😂😂”

@priscafeddy: “did I read those things u type well abi na my eyes dey pain me?😳😳😳😳”

See video here: 

@9deys

247 different stories on this app…. so I decided to jump on this…. #obidigwe came through #viral #xyzbca #viral #fypシ #duet

♬ Obinigwe (What Did I Do) – Sini

