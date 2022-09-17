TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on…

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he…

Davido reacts as man threatens to slap his babymama, Chioma

Lady in tears as cheating husband infects her with H!V

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has taken to Facebook to seek advice from fellow mothers on how to deal with what her husband did to her. 

She complained about how he ruined her life by infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease which he contracted during an extra marital affair. 

Her post read: 

READ ALSO

“I am waiting for you at home” – Sharon…

Nigerian lady and her husband celebrate 1 year of living…

“My husband has ruined my life. I’m pregnant. I went for check up nd was tested positive for hiv, I almost passed out. Have never cheated on my husband. So where could I have got contact with him. I cried and managed to go home. I asked my husband if he is cheating on me, he said no, I didn’t tell him anything. I find excuse to make him follow me to d hospital. D doctor tested him and it came out positive. I fainted!! Some hours later I woke up. I saw my hubby beside me crying. He confessed to me dat he is having an affair with his working mate. I cry out tears. U didn’t ruin my life alone, u also ruined my unborn baby life. Despite all my doing, though I’m pregnant but anytime dis man need me I’m always available. 

“Anytime I cook for him nd remember what he did to me. I just feel like putting poison in his food nd just die. What have I done to deserve this. Mummies wat should I do. I trusted him but he ruined my life totally. I just feel like killing him. I’m more worried about my unborn baby. I will be given birth very soon”. 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he finally reveals son’s…

Davido reacts as man threatens to slap his babymama, Chioma

“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s appearance (Video)

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme hails Bobrisky for being good in bed

“Lucky, I don carry your picture go shrine” – Lady informs ex-boyfriend after he…

“I am waiting for you at home” – Sharon Ifedi sparks dating…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘I’ve never experienced this kind of celebration in my entire life’ – May…

“A1 in clout chasing” — Netizens react as Solomon Buchi debunks claim of…

Lady in tears as cheating husband infects her with H!V

I fix my nails for N200k – Bobrisky brags (Video)

Nigerian lady breaks down in tears as she sees her mum working at farm (Video)

I may reunite with my ex-husband – Chacha Eke says

Nigerian lady narrates her experience after going to bed with an Igbo man

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More