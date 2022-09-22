Lady narrates how her close friend slept with a lecturer just to make her fail exams

A lady identified as Georgina Patrick on Facebook narrated how she was betrayed by her close friend.

According to her, she always helped the lady to write her assignments and tests and even helped her during exams but somehow the said lady was not cool with her happiness.

She told this story in response to a tweet that said “how did you find out that your supposed friend actually h*ted you”

She recounted how her friend had actually gone to sleep with a lecturer for him to fail her. She said that she got a call from the said lecturer who asked her what she did to offend her friend.

The young lady revealed that she didn’t do anything to her and then the lecturer asked her to meet him. She went there and the lecturer showed her where he had already carried out the act but his conscience couldn’t let him complete the deed.

He fortunately gave her a new answer script to write all her answers afresh.

