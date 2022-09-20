TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A beautiful woman on TikTok has narrated how hurtful it was to watch her husband leave for another country shortly after their wedding. 

In the video she was seen bidding farewell to her husband as she looked very upset. 

Her caption read: 

“In January, when I followed my husband to the airport. It was a mixture of inexpressible emotions watching him leave felt like the worst thing that can happen to a newly wed. I acted strong but I had cried my eyes out the previous day. Today I look back with gratitude. God has been faithful”. 

See reactions below:

@Glorisa Lilly: “Same here wen my husband was leaving last 3 months😂😂. I acted so strong at the airport Buh I broke down the moment I got home 🥺🥺”

@Lisa: “Distance relationship is not an easy thing at all😂😂😂😂”

@Queen Gold: “Am just crying as if am the one … Sorry Dear

All will be well soon”

Watch video here:

@ladydoraboateng

Today, I look back in gratitude. This is the LORD’s doing and we are not ungrateful 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #trending #myexperience #travel #mytestimony #viral #fittedin21 #viralvideo #longdistancerelationship #couple #parting

♬ original sound – Victor Thompson

