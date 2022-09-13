TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A certain lady has posted on her tiktok page that she dumped her poor boyfriend who proposed to her to follow a rich man.

The 40 year old lady mentioned that the incident took place over 10 years ago and since then she has remained unmarried because the rich man did not consider her wife material. 

She expressed her regret in the video where she narrated how she called off the wedding plans because she thought the rich guy will marry her.

According to her, the man moved abroad because of the shame but is now married to someone else and has three kids.

She is very upset that she has no wife and kids and wishes she can turn the hands of time.

See video here: 

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNogaVjr/

