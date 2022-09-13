Lady rushes home as oyinbo neighbor informs her that a girl came over to see her husband (Video)

A Nigerian lady living abroad was recently informed by her white neighbor that her husband was cheating on her.

However, she needed proof so she went ahead to play a trick on him to confirm her neighbor’s claims.

According to the neighbor, her husband always invited a lady to the house whenever she went to work so she decided to see for herself.

She pretended that she was going to work and hung around. In the video she claimed to have seen the girl and tried to call her husband’s phone but it wasn’t going through.

She went ahead to ring the doorbell and there was no response. The video didn’t show whether or not she caught him red handed but she was very convinced that there was someone else inside.

