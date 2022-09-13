TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates…

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna…

Lady rushes home as oyinbo neighbor informs her that a girl came over to see her husband (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady living abroad was recently informed by her white neighbor that her husband was cheating on her. 

However, she needed proof so she went ahead to play a trick on him to confirm her neighbor’s claims.

According to the neighbor, her husband always invited a lady to the house whenever she went to work so she decided to see for herself.

READ ALSO

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady…

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable…

She pretended that she was going to work and hung around. In the video she claimed to have seen the girl and tried to call her husband’s phone but it wasn’t going through. 

She went ahead to ring the doorbell and there was no response. The video didn’t show whether or not she caught him red handed but she was very convinced that there was someone else inside. 

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss…

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man confesses

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna Nnanna brags

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

Why men abroad prefer to come to Africa to get a wife – Europe based lady…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room with his friend…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady rushes home as oyinbo neighbor informs her that a girl came over to see her…

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam of the…

Bride who’s a barber gives her hubby fresh haircut on their wedding day (Video)

“I cannot contain my joy” – Mercy Chinwo responds to trolls who critiqued her,…

Free food galore – Nigerian lady shares first time experience at church in…

Nigerian lady offers to donate her kidney to Ekweremmadu’s daughter, Sonia

Fresh graduate celebrates by snapping at family’s old house, vows to build new…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More