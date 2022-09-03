TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady who was advised against tying the knot with an older white man has thrown shades at her advisers.

In a video which she shared on TikTok, the young lady sat beside her lover inside a plane and recounted how people warned her against marrying an older man.

While making the video, the lady used hand gestures to taunt her trolls, while making it clear that she’s currently enjoying her marriage.

According to her, some people claimed marrying someone who’s in his 60s is another form of pain, but it’s a false narrative.

Reacting to the video, @queen_olawa said:
“What pain? E dey pain person to marry money?😂😂😂😂 Cos me I no understand ooo😂😂😂.”

@christinenyanako5 noted:
“My dear I don’t see something bad marrying a old man as long he take care of u and u love him life goes on.”

