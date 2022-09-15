A young mother recently opened up to netizens about how her lover left because he didn’t like how his daughter looked as a baby.
The video started with a picture of a woman carrying a baby girl with albinism. The caption read: “he abandoned us because I wasn’t his real type of daughter be wanted in his life.”
They went further to show us in the video, a picture of the baby girl now grown up, with the caption “Now am the cutest daughter he’s pleading to bring back to his life and be called my dad 😢💃”
However some people have doubted if this is their reality, as they insisted that the mother and daughter were just following a trend as is the norm on TikTok.
See video below:
@nshaimahvaldez
But dads please change your bad habits upon our momz 😥😥#hibahnajj004 #foryoupage @Hibah Najj
