Lady shares beautiful transformation of her albino daughter who was rejected by her dad

By Shalom

A young mother recently opened up to netizens about how her lover left because he didn’t like how his daughter looked as a baby.

The video started with a picture of a woman carrying a baby girl with albinism. The caption read: “he abandoned us because I wasn’t his real type of daughter be wanted in his life.” 

They went further to show us in the video, a picture of the baby girl now grown up, with the caption “Now am the cutest daughter he’s pleading to bring back to his life and be called my dad 😢💃” 

However some people have doubted if this is their reality, as they insisted that the mother and daughter were just following a trend as is the norm on TikTok. 

See video below:

