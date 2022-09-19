TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is…

Lady shocked as her date brings out calculator and pen to calculate his own bill in UK

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Ghanaian lady has shared her unbelievable experience on a first date with a man in the United Kingdom.

After their meals, he decided to pay for his own while making her pay for hers, according to the young woman.

She was surprised when the bill arrived and her date brought out a pen as well as a calculator to calculate his own part of the bill.

READ ALSO

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare…

Lady begs for help after spending 7 years in UK without…

He also helped to calculate the amount she would pay for what she ordered. But she found it amusing because the bill was not more than 60 Pounds

The lady shared a video that showed him doing the math both on paper and with his calculator.

When the man was done, he went through the figures with the waiter to make sure everything is balanced.

The lady, however, said that she paid for her own food and left but she did not block him yet.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle Suleman and Shan…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he breaks news of…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is lying – Speed…

Halima Abubakar finally reveals how she met Apostle Suleiman, threatens to…

I may reunite with my ex-husband – Chacha Eke says

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces first wife, May…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it respectable to marry one and…

Portable jubilates as Davido re-follows him on Instagram weeks after Osun…

“I just like bad bois” – Shan George reveals she’s crushing on…

Woman finally changes her hairstyle after 21 years, cuts down her dreads (Video)

“What happened to his backside?” – Rare video of Bobrisky…

Lady shows off her oyinbo ‘sugar daddy’ who’s funding her…

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More