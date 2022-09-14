Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s fridge to chase away side chics

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian woman named Bassey Phayvor recently presented what might be the newest method for keeping side chicks and mistresses out of a man’s heart.

She disclosed that she always leaves her boyfriend’s fridge stocked with food when she returns home because it serves as a deterrent to other girls.

In a clip Phayvor shared on social media, she could be seen diligently cooking a native Yoruba delicacy, Efo riro and stew with chicken.

After she was done preparing the meals, she moved to packaging each into plastic plates then proceeded to put them in the fridge.

The woman said that her move would dissuade any woman who is not her boyfriend’s mother from coming to cook for him.

She was packing the stew when her boyfriend came home and began complimenting her.

