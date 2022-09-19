Lady shows off transformation after breakup following claims of being too religious (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young woman displays the changes she made to her lifestyle after her lover dumped her on the grounds that she was too religious.

Hassanat Abbass Abiodun, a Tiktok user, used the video-streaming app to showcase her lifestyle before and after alleged break up.

Hassanat claims that her ex-boyfriend deserted her because she was attached to her religion and anti-social.

After experiencing heartbreak, Hassanat flaunted and exposed more flesh in recent photographs that she collaged into a film.

A video she shared on her social media page showed various throwbacks of her before she began wearing revealing clothes.

She stated, “He left me because I was too religious, he wasn’t patient enough,” in a post about her experience.

Watch the video below:

@miemiestitches

#growth

♬ som original – Francimar Fernandes ✅

