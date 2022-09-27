TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says…

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of…

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady…

Lady shows off transformation of her house help 1 year after living with her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady named Nkem has taken to social media to show Netizens how their “help” was transformed after one year of staying with them.

The video showed before and after images of the girl who now looks more healthy and chubby.

The caption read:

READ ALSO

21-year-old lady with 5 cars, 4 businesses and house flaunts…

“She asked me to leave the room” – Man…

“Our help when she started staying with us vs one year after she had stayed with us.”

Netizens however enquired if the girl was going to school and if she wasn’t too young to be a help and her response was:

@Nkem🦋: “She is 15 years! Yes she is in school! You all should rest abeg!!!! The comments here tho🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Wow.”

@user7148249352778 reacted: “All of you be forming while you or your parents have young children staying with them as helps… it’s a normal thing in this country to see people.”

@jakevin: “God bless you… not everyone has this kindness towards their “help.”

See video here:

@nkem__xx

😍 #nkem__xx

♬ Mother my Mother – Trap Remix – Kvng Vinci

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says (Video)

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of her husband and…

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady questions…

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend cooked with N2,500…

Man finally returns home to find his wife 7 months pregnant

Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, others lavish sweet words on Chioma Rowland, days after…

Young lady heartbroken after no one showed up for her 18th birthday party…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shows off transformation of her house help 1 year after living with her

Hardworking female truck driver inspires people with her recent video

21-year-old lady with 5 cars, 4 businesses and house flaunts her wealth (Video)

“She asked me to leave the room” – Man surprised as little…

Singer Morachi escapes death as his Range Rover explodes on the highway while…

Ghanaian big girl breaks the internet as she flaunts her expensive birthday…

We deserve to be in Guinness book –20-year-old man who allegedly married…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More