Lady shows off transformation of her house help 1 year after living with her

A lady named Nkem has taken to social media to show Netizens how their “help” was transformed after one year of staying with them.

The video showed before and after images of the girl who now looks more healthy and chubby.

The caption read:

“Our help when she started staying with us vs one year after she had stayed with us.”

Netizens however enquired if the girl was going to school and if she wasn’t too young to be a help and her response was:

@Nkem🦋: “She is 15 years! Yes she is in school! You all should rest abeg!!!! The comments here tho🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Wow.”

@user7148249352778 reacted: “All of you be forming while you or your parents have young children staying with them as helps… it’s a normal thing in this country to see people.”

@jakevin: “God bless you… not everyone has this kindness towards their “help.”

See video here: