Lady visits Jehovah’s witnesses kingdom hall to know why they stopped knocking at people’s homes (Video)

A Nigerian lady recently walked into a kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s witnesses to satisfy her curiosity.

The young woman wanted to know why Jehovah’s witnesses no longer visit homes to knock on doors and preach to people.

In a viral video, she walked into one of the branches and asked one of the members the question bothering her.

The young man in his response, informed her that they stopped it due to the outbreak of covid19.

The lady’s decision to step out on such mission has however stirred massive reactions online.

@me11111116 said:

“Ofcourse dem dey.The reason for their absence be be na bc of Covid-19 measures. But Meetings dey back as usual now.Hope dey answered all your questions.”

@vinofoods wrote:

“I’m not a jehova witness member but I feel heaven will honour you for this act.”