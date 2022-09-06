Lady who runs cleaning agency storms busy road with placard, begs people to ‘rent a maid’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A woman who advertised her cleaning services business on the streets of South Africa has drawn varied reactions.

She entered a busy street with a sign announcing that she was the owner of a cleaning company and was looking for customers to hire the maids she employed.

Standing in the middle of the road, the young entrepreneur begged for help while holding up a placard with her contact information in big letters.

The write-up on her placard read; ”I have cleaning company, please support me by renting a maid”.

After noticing her, a Twitter user decided to upload a picture of her with the message Retweet for Awareness.

Social media users reacted quickly to the woman’s marketing plan, and several of them offered some adjustments, especially about her usage of rent rather than hire.

@Thuto_97; First mistake calling people maids…

@siwapiwebadi; Please try using the word Hire a maid.. even if its for a day.. its still hiring.. Rent is just not right.. they’re are not your property

@Sili_kay; Support “Me” by renting a maid. What a bad marketing strategy.

