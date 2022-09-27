A young lady identified as Kaylakapri126 on TikTok has posted a video revealing how her life changed for the worse after she got into a relationship.
She showed netizens pictures from before she started dating and pictures from after with the caption “bode God p*nush you.”
Apparently she is in a relationship with a man who beats her and she said:
“Being a misandrist is good for me.
Y’all the same I have never been a peaceful relationship everybody just Dey toxic and I no Dey sabi complain I go just Dey cry 🥺instead of me to talk.”
Some of the reactions to the post read:
@MONA 💞: “how do you guys do it
Omo I guy shout’s at me and am gone for good I swear
this is sad 😞”
@Olamii: “Right man will eventually come that will accept you without your past 🥰and create the best in you✌🏻 best of luck to us 🙏”
@ViVaMe❤️🌹: “Sorry 🥺 no woman deserves to go through this”
See post here:
@kaylakapri126
