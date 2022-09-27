Lady who suffered abuse at the hands of lover shares what she looked like before she met him

A young lady identified as Kaylakapri126 on TikTok has posted a video revealing how her life changed for the worse after she got into a relationship.

She showed netizens pictures from before she started dating and pictures from after with the caption “bode God p*nush you.”

Apparently she is in a relationship with a man who beats her and she said:

“Being a misandrist is good for me.

Y’all the same I have never been a peaceful relationship everybody just Dey toxic and I no Dey sabi complain I go just Dey cry 🥺instead of me to talk.”

Some of the reactions to the post read:

@MONA 💞: “how do you guys do it

Omo I guy shout’s at me and am gone for good I swear

this is sad 😞”

@Olamii: “Right man will eventually come that will accept you without your past 🥰and create the best in you✌🏻 best of luck to us 🙏”

@ViVaMe❤️🌹: “Sorry 🥺 no woman deserves to go through this”

See post here: