Lady who went to ease herself at a mall cries out after getting locked in (Video)

A Nigerian lady identified as Marvey Eke has cried out on TikTok after getting locked in at the mall.

According to her, she had gone to do some shopping and went to ease herself, only for her to come and realize that the mall had closed and she was locked in.

In her post she said:

“I went 2 pick something at d mall den went 2 ease myself coming out only 2 find out d mall locked me inside.”

There were a few reactions to the post. Some of them read:

@Vicky Ralpheal: “This happened to me in the train I went to ease my sef bfor I came out the trained moved. I had to buy another ticket to go bk to my destination 😂”

@Jenifer Ejiofor: “chop everything comot for there. it’s your free day of enjoyment no dey shout”

See video here: