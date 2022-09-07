TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lawyer, Thankgod Ohaeri, has taken a swipe at naysayers who said he’ll suffer for marrying a blind woman, however noting he’s enjoying his marriage.

He disclosed this in the company of his wife, Amarachi, in an interview with BBC News Pidgin.

According to him, he was discouraged from marrying her but regardless made his decision to settle down with her.

He said in local parlance:

“…but I be man and I know wetin wetin I want. No be pesin go tell me who I go marry.

“I love my wife well becos she be better pesin. Pipo tell me say I go suffer well-well as I wan marry woman wey no dey see.”

Thankgod, who is partially sighted, recounted that before he got married, he had bad experience with women because they took him for granted.

He said the women he dated in the past never loved him as he was only their target because of his deep pockets.

His words:

“I observe say na my money dem dey target so I begin avoid dem.”

On her part, Amarachi noted that despite being married to her heartthrob, some family members aren’t in support of her marriage.

She further said that her disability doesn’t prevent her from taking care of the home, her husband and child.

Amarachi however prayed for the day she is going to see her husband who she believe is a handsome man.

Her words in local parlance were:

“I go happy well-well. I roll for ground and I thank God. I know say my husband na handsome man.”

Watch the video below:

