“Leave Big Wiz alone” – Fans drag Burna Boy as he reveals what he’d have done to Wizkid if they weren’t friends

Popular singer, Burna Boy has revealed what he would have done to his colleague, Wizkid if they weren’t friends.

The multiple award-winning singer had taken to his Twitter page to brag about his achievements, listening them out for his followers.

He wrote:

“AFRICAN GIANT Album – Platinum in Netherlands 🇳🇱, Gold in 🇬🇧, Goldin 🇩🇪, Gold in 🇫🇷 and More certs still coming in for this 2019 album. #2. “Global Drum project” was a Collaboration of MICKEY HART, Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir hussein and Sikiru Adepoju. NOT “HIS” album. OLODO FC”

A troll had corrected him, pointing out that WizKid has the Best Selling Album and not him (Burna Boy)

Reacting to this, he dared the Tweep to come collect the title from him and give Wizkid.

Another Twitter user enquired asking whether he still considers Wizkid his friend.

Responding to him, he stated that he would have puunnched him in the face so that WizKid fans realize that he isn’t like Davido.

In his words:

“If he wasn’t my guy Then I would definitely have baannged him in the face on sight just so his Twitter jokers realise I’m not Davido. But Alhamdulilah I Know Better and Im matured enough to know he’s NOT YOU.”

