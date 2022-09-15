Little girl falls asleep while assisting mum to wash (Video)

A video making the rounds online captures the moment a little girl fell asleep while assisting her mother.

The little considerate baby had decided to help her mother reduce her work load by assisting her to wash when she took off, sleeping.

In the video shared online, the little girl could be seen hands deep in a basin of water while dozing off with her mouth slightly open.

Watch the video below:

The video has stirred reactions from Netizens:

amina_minaah wrote: “If them carry this pikin comot that place ,she go Dey cry and she no go even sleep again”

queenbee__signatory wrote: “Sleeping on duty”

myfashionfinesse: Awon workaholic.

officialbobbyfredrick__: Babies can hang anywhere n sleep without falling , isn’t that a super power?