TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

Little girl falls asleep while assisting mum to wash (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds online captures the moment a little girl fell asleep while assisting her mother.

The little considerate baby had decided to help her mother reduce her work load by assisting her to wash when she took off, sleeping.

In the video shared online, the little girl could be seen hands deep in a basin of water while dozing off with her mouth slightly open.

READ ALSO

Mother in pains as little son empties N4k bottle of palm oil…

Comedian Seyilaw grieves as he loses his beloved mother

Watch the video below:

The video has stirred reactions from Netizens:

amina_minaah wrote: “If them carry this pikin comot that place ,she go Dey cry and she no go even sleep again”

queenbee__signatory wrote: “Sleeping on duty”

myfashionfinesse: Awon workaholic.

officialbobbyfredrick__: Babies can hang anywhere n sleep without falling , isn’t that a super power?

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s fridge to chase away…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an insensitive joke…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

Man reveals where Portable allegedly bought his clothes after bragging he spends…

Lady shares beautiful transformation of her albino daughter who was rejected by…

12-year-old boy reportedly gives house a new look after mother seized his phone…

Lady breaks down in tears at airport as her lover travels abroad (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Little girl falls asleep while assisting mum to wash (Video)

I haven’t dated anyone else since Burna Boy and I broke up – Stefflon Don spills…

Woman devastated as she walks in to see her kid washing her phones and work…

“I cheated on my wife because I wanted her to lose weight” –…

Man breaks down in tears, rolls on the floor as wife gives birth (Video)

30-year-old man bags life imprisonment for r*ping a 9-year-old girl

Portable roars after man revealed where he bought his ‘okirika’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More