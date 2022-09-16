TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ –…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an…

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on…

“Lucky, I don carry your picture go shrine” – Lady informs ex-boyfriend after he dumped her (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A woman has gone to extreme lengths to retaliate against her ex-boyfriend who dumped her. The unidentified lady posted a video of herself at a shrine on social media.

She claimed in the video that her ex-boyfriend, Lucky, dumped her for another girl because she does not have levels.

READ ALSO

Drama as lady nabs her man proposing to another lady at mall…

I called you my bestfriend – Lady weeps profusely after…

In the video, she informed him that she had taken his picture to a shrine to be buried.

The disgruntled lady also advised viewers who may know someone with the name ‘Lucky’ to forward the video to the person in case it is the ‘Lucky’ she is referring to.

She went on to say that if Lucky doesn’t apologize to her by 4 p.m., he’ll be gone . “Lucky, I don carry your picture go shrine” – Lady informs ex-boyfriend after he dumped her (Video).

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ – Frederick Leonard…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an insensitive joke…

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s appearance (Video)

Lady breaks down in tears at airport as her lover travels abroad (Video)

Drama as bank manager Impregnates three female staff

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Lucky, I don carry your picture go shrine” – Lady informs ex-boyfriend after he…

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he finally reveals son’s…

“I am waiting for you at home” – Sharon Ifedi sparks dating…

Nigerian man living abroad accuses his wife of sleeping with different men and…

I don’t regret dumping Nkechi Blessing because she’s a dr*g addict…

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

“His wife is a living witness” – Man accuses Reno Omokri of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More