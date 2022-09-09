Making my debut album was not stressful because Olamide helped – Asake

Rave of the moment, Ahmed Ololade better known by his stage name, Asake has spoken on the process of producing his debut album.

The YBNL act released ‘Mr Money with the Vibe’ on Wednesday, September 7 and it already debuted on UK and Nigerian charts.

During an interview with Ehiz on Apple Music Africa Now, the Terminator crooner was asked how long it took to record the 12-track album.

Asake said that his recording process is not programmed or scheduled because sometimes he can go a whole month without recording a single song, whereas there are days he would wake up and feel like recording seven songs at once.

The music act also said that he can choose to stop recording at random and it all depends on his mood.

He, however, said that making Mr Money with the Vibe was a stress-free process because Olamide helped make it so.

Asake said everything went as planned while working on the project and he is happy with how it all turned out.

Watch him speak below: