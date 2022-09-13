Man cancels wedding because fiancée refused to reveal who gifted her iPhone 13 Pro Max

Nigerian woman described how a wedding was called off because of a gift of an iPhone 13 Pro Max from a “unknown” individual.

According to the narrator, the fiancée had gotten a new phone and claimed that the the phone was given to her by a family member, when her fiance discovered that gadget had been purchased for her.

She, however, refused to reveal the family member’s identity when he questioned her to find out who had given her the pricey gift.

He made the decision to cancel their wedding because he was skeptical of her behavior and wanted to avoid any unforeseen circumstances in their union.

Watch the lady speak below: