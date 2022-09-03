Man catches his babe traveling to meet another man after telling him she’s going to see her dad

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A man has been captured confronting his babe at the airport for allegedly lying to him about her destination.

He said that she told him she wanted to go to North Carolina to see her father, only to find out that she was going to Houston.

She insisted that she was going to see her dad but he doubted her claim and dragged her box from her to expose the contents.

He forcefully opened the box and saw sexy outfits like lingerie and other nightwear inside.

At that point, everything got very dramatic as they got into a physical exchange and his babe tried to damage his phone.

His friend who was recording the chaotic scene told her that she should not have lied about where was going.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, IG user chessy_risa said ; A caught🌚🤣

mr_teefood; 😂😂😂😂Na night wear

daberechi.fortune; There was a caught bro😂😂😂😂

ugin_official; My only question is what if truly she was…?

peachnation_gram; Wahala 😂😂😂😂😂😂

hairbyjaypapi; August meeting gone wrong😂😂😂

 

