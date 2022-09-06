TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A call girl has confronted her client for his unwillingness to pay her because she declined to kiss and caress him before getting down to action.

This was made public knowledge in a video that has left social media agog.

The call girl revealed that trouble ensued moments after they had a meal to get eachother energised.

She noted that because her refusal to kiss and caress him got him rattled, he sent her out in the wee hours of the night.

However, she didn’t back down without a fight, as she created a scene.

In the video, the lady was seen talking tough, while insisting that her client offers her half of the payment they agreed on since he has seen her nudity.

Watch the video below:

