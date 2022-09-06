TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

An upcoming Nigerian singer, Chizom, has opened up on how he nabbed his girlfriend cooking a pot of rice with her menstural blood.

The singer made the shocking revelation in a tweet replying a question on why men stopped talking to a lady they were interested in.

He disclosed that he discovered the oddity when he returned home on a fateful day to surprise his girlfriend, adding that the lady was Ghanaian.

Chizom recounted in his tweet:

“The first time she was cooking for me she washed off the blood from her menstrual pad and she poured the water in the rice she was cooking for me.

“I came back home just to surprise her and caught her in the act.

“And if you all think this is a joke, the lady was Ghanaian, and her friend advised her to do it.”

