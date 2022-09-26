Man filmed praying fervently on his Nigerian passport for him to be granted US, UK visa (Video)

In a bid to secure a visa for any European or American nation, a Nigerian guy has entered a state of intensive prayer.

He was spotted kneeling in prayer while also holding his Nigerian passport.

He recited the same prayer point while mentioning the US, Spain, Holland, Austria, and the UK as countries for which he sought to obtain a visa.

In reaction, feyisayorichards wrote; From your mouth to God’s ears IJN🙏🙏🙏

priscillia_oluchi_; For everyone looking for visa to their country choice, Oluwa a le fun yin loruku jesu ooo.

poshest_hope; Na only him know wetin him eyes don see for this country 😂

superwoman9ja; Which one you wan go for inside? My God is not a god of confusion

aktmeketino; Oluwa ba mi leeeee😂😂 You no get super glue or stapler?😂😂😂