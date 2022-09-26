TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out…

“I’ll finish you tonight” – Bride vows after groom gifted her…

Peter Obi reacts as newly wedded couple attend ObiDient rally in…

Man filmed praying fervently on his Nigerian passport for him to be granted US, UK visa (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

In a bid to secure a visa for any European or American nation, a Nigerian guy has entered a state of intensive prayer.

He was spotted kneeling in prayer while also holding his Nigerian passport.

He recited the same prayer point while mentioning the US, Spain, Holland, Austria, and the UK as countries for which he sought to obtain a visa.

READ ALSO

Man shares video of jealous girlfriend destroying his TV,…

Man, friends storm girl’s house, carry her gas cooker, other…

Watch the video below:

In reaction, feyisayorichards wrote; From your mouth to God’s ears IJN🙏🙏🙏

priscillia_oluchi_; For everyone looking for visa to their country choice, Oluwa a le fun yin loruku jesu ooo.

poshest_hope; Na only him know wetin him eyes don see for this country 😂

superwoman9ja; Which one you wan go for inside? My God is not a god of confusion

aktmeketino; Oluwa ba mi leeeee😂😂 You no get super glue or stapler?😂😂😂

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out Apostle Suleman…

“I’ll finish you tonight” – Bride vows after groom gifted her visa on wedding…

Peter Obi reacts as newly wedded couple attend ObiDient rally in Abuja straight…

Child bricklayer who was seen crying at work receives N300k cash

“Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept…

“I can’t do this anymore, it’s over” – Bella tells…

Beautiful Nigerian lady marries lover one year she made the first move

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man filmed praying fervently on his Nigerian passport for him to be granted US,…

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of her husband and…

Man shares video of jealous girlfriend destroying his TV, other properties…

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says (Video)

Man, friends storm girl’s house, carry her gas cooker, other items for refusing…

Man finally returns home to find his wife 7 months pregnant

Are they back? – Nigerians praise Davido and Chioma over their reconciliation

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More