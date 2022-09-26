TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out…

“I’ll finish you tonight” – Bride vows after groom gifted her…

Peter Obi reacts as newly wedded couple attend ObiDient rally in…

Man finally returns home to find his wife 7 months pregnant

Entertainment
By Shalom

A couple on TikTok identified as @theodoomfamily has shared a video which stirred controversy online.

The pregnant wife had pulled a surprise which got everyone talking. The video showed the moment the lovebirds reunited after being apart for a while. The clip was captioned “my wife surprised me with our 7 months pregnancy”.

Netizens were not sure if she was surprising her husband with the pregnancy or her presence.

READ ALSO

“Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be…

52-year-old man who can’t speak marries two sisters

Some of the reactions were:
@DƐMMRAGH: “Ghanaman will tell you it’s not for him otherwise you would have told him🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

@syldqueen: “dis story no clear abeg…u get Belle ur hubby no know…who come know say u get Belle….how we go take explain give umunna….congratulations 🥰🥰”

@Priscilla Mcleish: “I think the caption is misinterpreted. She surprised him by showing up at the airport but he would have known that she was pregnant.”

@ksm: “So many questions.. where has he been? whose the other child he was with? did he know about the pregnancy?”

@Annie: “he knows that she is pregnant..
but he did not know she was coming to see him.
the husband thought he was coming to pick up the wife Friend”

See video here:

@theodoomfamily

Thought i was going to pick her friend 🥹🥰 #wifeandhusband #familytime #lovestory #romantic

♬ original sound – The Odoom family

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out Apostle Suleman…

“I’ll finish you tonight” – Bride vows after groom gifted her visa on wedding…

Peter Obi reacts as newly wedded couple attend ObiDient rally in Abuja straight…

Child bricklayer who was seen crying at work receives N300k cash

“Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept…

“It’s hard to let you go” — Annie Idibia emotional as daughter, Isabel, jets out…

“I can’t do this anymore, it’s over” – Bella tells…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man, friends storm girl’s house, carry her gas cooker, other items for refusing…

Man finally returns home to find his wife 7 months pregnant

Are they back? – Nigerians praise Davido and Chioma over their reconciliation

#BBNaija: Groovy, Hermes and Sheggz evicted from reality show (Video)

“Is love by force?” — Reactions as Phyna imposes on Groovy to declare feelings…

Devil responsible for me and Peter’s 6-year quarrel – Paul Okoye

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out Apostle Suleman…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More