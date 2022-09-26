Man finally returns home to find his wife 7 months pregnant

A couple on TikTok identified as @theodoomfamily has shared a video which stirred controversy online.

The pregnant wife had pulled a surprise which got everyone talking. The video showed the moment the lovebirds reunited after being apart for a while. The clip was captioned “my wife surprised me with our 7 months pregnancy”.

Netizens were not sure if she was surprising her husband with the pregnancy or her presence.

Some of the reactions were:

@DƐMMRAGH: “Ghanaman will tell you it’s not for him otherwise you would have told him🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

@syldqueen: “dis story no clear abeg…u get Belle ur hubby no know…who come know say u get Belle….how we go take explain give umunna….congratulations 🥰🥰”

@Priscilla Mcleish: “I think the caption is misinterpreted. She surprised him by showing up at the airport but he would have known that she was pregnant.”

@ksm: “So many questions.. where has he been? whose the other child he was with? did he know about the pregnancy?”

@Annie: “he knows that she is pregnant..

but he did not know she was coming to see him.

the husband thought he was coming to pick up the wife Friend”

