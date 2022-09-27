Man laments after buying MacBook only to discover it’s packaged tile (Video)

A man has been left baffled and heartbroken after being tricked into buying a fake Apple laptop.

The man had reportedly bought a laptop which he had thought to be an Apple MacBook.

However, he was shocked to discover that the laptop wasn’t even a laptop but a packaged floor tile decorated to look like an apple PC.

The man uploaded a clip capturing the moment he was unboxing the fake laptop which even came with manuals like a normal laptops do.

Watch the video below:

The video has stirred reactions from social media users;

spyc_kingsize; Buy like 100 piece e go make sense for living room 😂😂😂

harry_of_asaba; Is that a tiles ,,like an Apple tile 😂

shadedby_amina; Na sope otilo suppose dey the sound