Man reveals how he lost his aunt after her phone exploded on her bed (Photos)

An Indian man recently took to Twitter to describe how he lost his aunty after her phone exploded and the damage it caused killed her.

The young man on Twitter known as @Mdtalk16 revealed that his aunty placed her phone on her bed near her face before going to bed.

Unfortunately for her, the phone blew up after a while. However, the man did not reveal whether his late aunt’s phone was plugged in at the time it exploded.

Narrating the incident, he said;

Yesterday in Night my Aunty found dead😭, she was using Redmi 6A, she was sleeping & she kept the phone near her face on pillow side & after sometime her phone blast. It’s a bad time for us. It’s a responsibility of a brand to support🙏

See photos he shared,