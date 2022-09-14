Man reveals where Portable allegedly bought his clothes after bragging he spends millions on designer clothing (Video)

A man has revealed the alleged location controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable bought his clothes.

Recall that some days ago, the singer had bragged in a recent interview that he spends more money on designers than the jailed socialite, Hushpuppi.

He had stated that he splashes up to 50 million to stuck up his closet with designer clothes.

The Zazoo crooner went on to claim that he had practically purchased all the designer wears and he deserves being made a Gucci brand ambassador because he wears lots of their clothing.

In a new development, a man has taken to social media to share the supposed location where he had bought his trench coat which looked similar with the one being sold there.

