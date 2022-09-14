Man scared as he finds charm hidden under tiles of apartment he rented in Lagos

Popular social media entrepreneur and influencer, Cross has disclosed what he discovered concealed in a Lagos flat.

The tenant claimed that after breaking the tiles to replace the flooring, the tiler discovered a strange substance beneath them.

Cross tweeted images of the object that appeared to be “juju,” which he said the employee had sent to him.

When he inquired about it with the property management, he was informed that it had been interred by a woman who had lived there before the last resident. He then sought suggestions on what to do from users on social media.

He wrote; ”Took a space in Lagos recently, didn’t like the flooring, so I decided to break the tiles and add flooring amongst the renovation I was doing there. My tiler sent me these images yesterday. Said he found them buried under the tiles😩😩

Asked the facility manager and they said twas a woman that left before the last guy that used the space. Advice? If you can, always renovate. Change the floor and the POP. Humans are weird in this part of the country. It’s fine if you don’t believe in juju and stuff tho.”