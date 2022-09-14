TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly…

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room…

Man scared as he finds charm hidden under tiles of apartment he rented in Lagos

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular social media entrepreneur and influencer, Cross has disclosed what he discovered concealed in a Lagos flat.

The tenant claimed that after breaking the tiles to replace the flooring, the tiler discovered a strange substance beneath them.

Cross tweeted images of the object that appeared to be “juju,” which he said the employee had sent to him.

READ ALSO

Skitmaker Sabinus allegedly engages his girlfriend at a…

“This is unfair” – Reactions as angry lady…

When he inquired about it with the property management, he was informed that it had been interred by a woman who had lived there before the last resident. He then sought suggestions on what to do from users on social media.

He wrote; ”Took a space in Lagos recently, didn’t like the flooring, so I decided to break the tiles and add flooring amongst the renovation I was doing there. My tiler sent me these images yesterday. Said he found them buried under the tiles😩😩
Asked the facility manager and they said twas a woman that left before the last guy that used the space. Advice? If you can, always renovate. Change the floor and the POP. Humans are weird in this part of the country. It’s fine if you don’t believe in juju and stuff tho.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly at birth…

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam of the…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room with his friend…

Adopted boy breaks down in tears as he gets his first ever birthday cake from…

Moment Wizkid expressed concern after calling 1st son, Tife’s phone but he…

Man cancels wedding because fiancée refused to reveal who gifted her iPhone 13…

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man scared as he finds charm hidden under tiles of apartment he rented in Lagos

“Are you friends with Portable?” – Comedian, ZicSaloma queries dog…

Basketmouth’s wife celebrates his birthday with heartwarming message

Reactions as Davido turns model, walks down the runway (Video)

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s fridge to chase away…

Davido splashes N192 million on Richard Mille wristwatch

“I never want to see you in the class” – Angry lecturer chases…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More