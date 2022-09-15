TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly…

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an…

Man shares photos of what he found in dad’s bedroom 1 year after he suddenly fell sick and died

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man recently discovered the alleged cause of his father’s death under the tiles in the room where his father used to sleep before he died. 

He shared his story on Twitter in response to the trend about how some tenant houses breed evil and cause bad luck. 

In his tweet he said:

READ ALSO

Davido splashes N192 million on Richard Mille wristwatch

“I never want to see you in the class” –…

“For people who don’t believe,this dry snake was buried under the tiles in my parents bedroom. It’s our personal house and renovations was done when my dad bought the house. It’s sad that it was one year after my dad fell sick and died that we saw it”. 

Out of curiosity one of his followers asked 

“Waoh… May his Soul rest in Peace. How did you get to know and probably remove the Tile. I’m sorry for asking. Just Curious n wan make you enlighten others too.” 

He responded:

“Someone asked us to dig at the edge of the bed,that’s where my dad keeps his head while sleeping. Well we dug up to 5 places before we saw that snake. Plus most spiritual people (relatives) who sleep in our house usually see a big python chasing them”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly at birth…

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s fridge to chase away…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an insensitive joke…

Man cancels wedding because fiancée refused to reveal who gifted her iPhone 13…

Moment Wizkid expressed concern after calling 1st son, Tife’s phone but he…

Man reveals where Portable allegedly bought his clothes after bragging he spends…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man breaks down in tears, rolls on the floor as wife gives birth (Video)

30-year-old man bags life imprisonment for r*ping a 9-year-old girl

Portable roars after man revealed where he bought his ‘okirika’…

“Peru don dey para” – Peruzzi lambastes Twitter user, Daniel Regha…

Man shares photos of what he found in dad’s bedroom 1 year after he…

“I feel like returning to school to study Architecture” –…

Lady shares beautiful transformation of her albino daughter who was rejected by…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More