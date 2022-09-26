Man shares video of jealous girlfriend destroying his TV, other properties because she heard he was cheating

An angry Nigerian guy vented on social media after his jealous girlfriend destroyed things in his home on the grounds that she thought he was cheating on her.

The man posted a video demonstrating the extent of the devastation done to his flat by his girlfriend storming it.

He claims that she went to visit him and began screaming from outside after hearing that he was inside the house with another woman.

He reportedly wouldn’t let her inside, so she began throwing rocks out the window and eventually broke his TV, phone, and other items in the living room.

It was learned that the incident occured in Auchi, Edo state and it left him disappointed and furious.

Watch the video below;