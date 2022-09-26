Man shows off new house in Banana Island following claims of having 2 years left to spend N8bn (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Suspected ritualist sparks mixed reactions online as he shows off his newly acquired multi million naira mansion in Banana Island, Lagos.

Some days ago, it was reported that a certain TikTok user identified as Gucci Lord stirred reactions after he revealed that he has 2 years to spend 8 billion naira.

The alleged billionaire who flaunted several of his possessions on his social media page had hinted that he had acquired the Fortune through a ritual process.

He has now taken to his TikTok page to announce that he has taken possession of a palatial building in Lekki with part of the billions he has to spend:

just bought new duplex in Banana Island. 2 years left to spend 8 billion.”

@guccilord26

Bought new house in banana island #xyzbca #xy #xybca #viralvideo #viraltiktok #trending #trend #tiktok #tiktoknigeria #tik_tok #viral #expression #explor #explore @zinoleesky260

♬ original sound – TMG CALY

