Man shows off new house in Banana Island following claims of having 2 years left to spend N8bn (Video)

Suspected ritualist sparks mixed reactions online as he shows off his newly acquired multi million naira mansion in Banana Island, Lagos.

Some days ago, it was reported that a certain TikTok user identified as Gucci Lord stirred reactions after he revealed that he has 2 years to spend 8 billion naira.

The alleged billionaire who flaunted several of his possessions on his social media page had hinted that he had acquired the Fortune through a ritual process.

He has now taken to his TikTok page to announce that he has taken possession of a palatial building in Lekki with part of the billions he has to spend:

“just bought new duplex in Banana Island. 2 years left to spend 8 billion.”

Watch the video below: