By Shalom

Tiktok user Ogaade_agege has accused the Nigerian bank, United Bank of Africa of stealing over hundred thousand naira from his account. 

He mentioned that he had been receiving debit alerts and decided to visit the bank to see for himself. 

None of the bank officials were giving any tangible response as he kept asking them to talk directly to the camera and say why he was receiving debit alerts that were not authorized by him. 

One of his followers @TOheeb Nocase25 asked “Who dey run am 😂😂😂😂” to which he replied “Ask them o…..over 100k brr 😡”

Till now there has been no follow up as to whether the case was resolved or if he was refunded the money he claimed to have been stolen from him by the bank. 

See video here:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMF11fFpr/

