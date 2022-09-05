Man who claimed to be into rice business nabbed for kidnapping after flaunting wealth

A young man recently got arrested by the police over kidnapping allegations, months after lying to friends that he’s into rice business.

Suumsum who shared the story via Twitter, said the young man suddenly got wealthy, acquired cars and a mansion.

He invited family and friends for his housewarming party and they all came happily only to find out later on that he was arrested for kidnapping.

Suumsum wrote:

“Family friend got soo rich earlier this year, bought a new house, cars,and we were so happy for him, even went to see the new house muka sa Albarka😂he told us that he is into rice business. Only to find out today that he is a NOTORIOUS KIDNNAPER. Currently, in police custody.”