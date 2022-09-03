TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man, Deji Leye, whose manhood was stolen at Yaba, Lagos state, has revealed what his wife did after finding out.

According to him, he told his wife his manhood was stolen and she simply put her hand on her head shouting “mogbe”.

Fortunately, the young man said he was able to get it back at a nearby church identified as Convenant Christian Center in Yaba the same day.

In his words:

“Again they took my P*nis in Yaba on a Wednesday. I got it back at Covenant Christian Centre Yaba that same Wednesday. Lol. Lmaooo. I remember telling my girlfriend (now wife) then and she simply put her hand on her head shouting mogbe, moku.”

