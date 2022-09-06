Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps member

A young woman has cried out on social media after her husband impregnated a youth corps member.
According to her, she scrolled through his phone while he was away and saw his conversation with the sidechick.
She further revealed that her mother in-law is happy about the situation and has threatened to elevate the corper’s status to a wife if she gives birth to a boy.
In her words:
“I’m married. My marriage was 8 months ago. I was so happy because most female in my family don’t marry. Fast forward to 8 months, my husband started coming home late. One day I checked his phone and I saw where a girl said she’s pregnant.
He said it’s okay that he will father the child. He apologized for four hours and was crying. His mother came and said later that if the child is a boy I have to drop a boy too because the corper will senior me in my home. I have been praying she should have a girl. My mother in law said I’m not praying or I’m not doing something well. My wedding was just yesterday in my mind to be honest.”
