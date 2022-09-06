TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from…

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned…

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps member

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young woman has cried out on social media after her husband impregnated a youth corps member.

According to her, she scrolled through his phone while he was away and saw his conversation with the sidechick.

She further revealed that her mother in-law is happy about the situation and has threatened to elevate the corper’s status to a wife if she gives birth to a boy.

READ ALSO

Corps member shares romantic video of how her man surprised…

2face’s management reacts to report claiming he impregnated…

In her words:

“I’m married. My marriage was 8 months ago. I was so happy because most female in my family don’t marry. Fast forward to 8 months, my husband started coming home late. One day I checked his phone and I saw where a girl said she’s pregnant.

He said it’s okay that he will father the child. He apologized for four hours and was crying. His mother came and said later that if the child is a boy I have to drop a boy too because the corper will senior me in my home. I have been praying she should have a girl. My mother in law said I’m not praying or I’m not doing something well. My wedding was just yesterday in my mind to be honest.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom says as she shows…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from attending her…

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned Nwoko snubs…

Heartbreaking moment little girl broke down in tears after being taken to an…

“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns everyone with…

Lady visits Jehovah’s witnesses kingdom hall to know why they stopped…

I’ve slept with over 100 women – 22-year-old lesbian confesses (video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps member

Kemi Olunloyo shares photo of alleged face behind Gistlovers (Photo)

Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Pastor Blessed gifts her an SUV as she turns 31…

Bella, Phyna, Bryann, five others nominated for possible eviction

Lady visits Jehovah’s witnesses kingdom hall to know why they stopped…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from attending her…

Man who claimed to be into rice business nabbed for kidnapping after flaunting…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More