"May God provide for us" – Nigerian man living in UK cries out over costly expenses

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom (UK) has lamented on Twitter over the high cost of living in the country.

According to Jamal, he earns about €1550 (N660k), but spends €1300 (N554k) on monthly expenses after all deductions. He advised people planning to travel abroad to be cautious because they are ‘diving straight into a cost of living crisis’.

In his words:
“Those who are planning to japa from Nigeria to UK this 4th quarter are literally diving straight into a cost of living crisis. Those who have lived here and are somewhat settled are struggling a lot. May God provide for us all.

My current salary pcm is around £1550 after deductions. My total monthly expenses are around £1300 excluding savings. I hope this helps.”

See tweets below:

