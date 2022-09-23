Men don’t want to marry us because we are virgins – Lady cries out (Video)

A young lady has taken to social media to lament that she and some other virgin women are being neglected because of their status.

According to the woman who goes by the name Peacelois on TikTok, she is a virgin and had decided to announce her status because she had noticed a recent trend of marginalization of virgin ladies.

The further stated that in times past, virginity was a revered status but now, men are no longer interested in women who are virgins.

Peace noted that women who are virgin deserve respect for keeping their purity for their men.

She continued by saying that it is discouraging for them to realize that their efforts of keeping themselves poor is underappreciated by men.

Peace concluded by telling men that they the virgin women still exist and they should look their way when they are looking for a wife.

Watch her speak below: