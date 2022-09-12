Men who do not satisfy their wives should be jailed – Actor Ernest Obi

Veteran actor and movie director, Ernest obi has shared his opinion about what should happen to men who do not satisfy their wives in bed.

Ernest claims that such lack of s*xual satisfaction from men should be considered a criminal offence and punishable by law with a penalty of 3 months in jail.

He stated this in his reaction to a story made by reporter that a 40-year-old woman allegedly plotted the kidnap of her husband because according to her, he starved her of s*x and also did not provide for the family.

In his post, he said :

“Her first reason is the most cogent for me. And if it’s true, I support her. Any man who does not satisfy someone’s daughter s*xually should be locked up in a room for 3 months,” he wrote on Instagram.

“What does my wife @eviernestobi call it again… husbandly duties… I sincerely don’t know where she got those words from…but I agree with it. Wholeheartedly.

“But jokes apart. Though I will never support kidnapping for any reason, I think it’s wrong in all ramifications to deprive your spouse and children of the care they deserve… s*xual etc. I pray she finds peace. Note: This page does not support crime or violence in any form.”

See video :