TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna…

Men who do not satisfy their wives should be jailed – Actor Ernest Obi

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran actor and movie director, Ernest obi has shared his opinion about what should happen to men who do not satisfy their wives in bed. 

Ernest claims that such lack of s*xual satisfaction from men should be considered a criminal offence and punishable by law with a penalty of 3 months in jail.

He stated this in his reaction to a story made by reporter that a 40-year-old woman allegedly plotted the kidnap of her husband because according to her, he starved her of s*x and also did  not provide for the family.

READ ALSO

Actor Stan Nze celebrates one year anniversary with wife…

Why men abroad prefer to come to Africa to get a wife…

In his post, he said :

“Her first reason is the most cogent for me. And if it’s true, I support her. Any man who does not satisfy someone’s daughter s*xually should be locked up in a room for 3 months,” he wrote on Instagram.

“What does my wife @eviernestobi call it again… husbandly duties… I sincerely don’t know where she got those words from…but I agree with it. Wholeheartedly.

“But jokes apart. Though I will never support kidnapping for any reason, I think it’s wrong in all ramifications to deprive your spouse and children of the care they deserve… s*xual etc. I pray she finds peace. Note: This page does not support crime or violence in any form.”

See video :

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took Colorado without…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna Nnanna brags

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man confesses

Skitmaker Sabinus allegedly engages his girlfriend at a private ceremony in…

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

“I avoid people who don’t align with me” – Regina Daniels throws shade…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Men who do not satisfy their wives should be jailed – Actor Ernest Obi

Actor Stan Nze celebrates one year anniversary with wife (Photos)

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

“People that brought me here haven’t even checked in on me” — Sheggz rants about…

Why men abroad prefer to come to Africa to get a wife – Europe based lady…

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

Gave girlfriend N2k, bought iPhone 13 Pro – Young boy reveals how he spent N2…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More