Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says (Video)

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle, has advised people about getting hurt.

She stated that people will always treat people badly. She advised those who don’t want to associate with people because of fear of getting hurt, to move to a different planet.

The young girl posted a video on her TikTok page with caption:

“Just a reminder that men will show you shege, women will show you shege, the ones in between will show you shege so just book a flight to Neptune and start a family there all by yourself.”

Netizens agreed with her as some of the comments read:

@Isabella: “😂😂Omoo dats wat am even planing on doing, I don really see shege for dis life 😂.”

@~~XIN~~: “The more i live, the more i don’t want to associate w people cos they’ll always show you shege.”

@Angel❤️: “true talk honey😂😂😂.”

@Joy Ohaobese: “😂😂😂😂😂😂 you are right.”

See video here: