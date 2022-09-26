TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out…

“I’ll finish you tonight” – Bride vows after groom gifted her…

Peter Obi reacts as newly wedded couple attend ObiDient rally in…

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle, has advised people about getting hurt.

She stated that people will always treat people badly. She advised those who don’t want to associate with people because of fear of getting hurt, to move to a different planet.

The young girl posted a video on her TikTok page with caption:

READ ALSO

I can’t be Hermes’ third girlfriend –…

Blind teacher stuns people with her intelligence as she…

“Just a reminder that men will show you shege, women will show you shege, the ones in between will show you shege so just book a flight to Neptune and start a family there all by yourself.”

Netizens agreed with her as some of the comments read:

@Isabella: “😂😂Omoo dats wat am even planing on doing, I don really see shege for dis life 😂.”

@~~XIN~~: “The more i live, the more i don’t want to associate w people cos they’ll always show you shege.”

@Angel❤️: “true talk honey😂😂😂.”

@Joy Ohaobese: “😂😂😂😂😂😂 you are right.”

See video here:

@danielleyuledochie

not this song trending again lol #danielleyuledochie

♬ original sound – Samantha grace

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out Apostle Suleman…

“I’ll finish you tonight” – Bride vows after groom gifted her visa on wedding…

Peter Obi reacts as newly wedded couple attend ObiDient rally in Abuja straight…

Child bricklayer who was seen crying at work receives N300k cash

“Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept…

“It’s hard to let you go” — Annie Idibia emotional as daughter, Isabel, jets out…

“I can’t do this anymore, it’s over” – Bella tells…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says (Video)

Man, friends storm girl’s house, carry her gas cooker, other items for refusing…

Man finally returns home to find his wife 7 months pregnant

Are they back? – Nigerians praise Davido and Chioma over their reconciliation

#BBNaija: Groovy, Hermes and Sheggz evicted from reality show (Video)

“Is love by force?” — Reactions as Phyna imposes on Groovy to declare feelings…

Devil responsible for me and Peter’s 6-year quarrel – Paul Okoye

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More