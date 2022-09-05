TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom…

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned…

Heartbreaking moment little girl broke down in tears after being…

Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Pastor Blessed gifts her an SUV as she turns 31 (photos)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo was left speechless after her husband, Pastor Blessed gifted her with a luxury car as she celebrates her 31st birthday today, the 5th of September.

The newly married singer had shared stunning photos of herself to mark her birthday.

READ ALSO

Mercy Chinwo marks 32nd birthday with note of gratitude

“I don gain him heart” – Man excited after snatching…

Sharing the good news on her Instagram page, Mercy Chinwo wrote, ”I got the best birthday gift ever
Ya’all pls help me thank my husband @theofficialblessed for me tell him i sent you Thank you SWEET I love you”

Her husband took to his timeline to celebrate his woman.

He wrote,

“My world in my hands, God’s special possession! Happy Birthday to my queen @mercychinwo”.

Pastor Blessed had surprised Mercy Chinwo with an SUV as birthday gift.

Taking to Instagram, Mercy Chinwo expressed excitement and joy at the new gift.

Appreciating her man, she urged her fans to thank him on her behalf.

“I got the best birthday gift ever. Y’all pls help me thank my husband @theofficialblessed for me tell him I sent you. Thank you SWEET I love you”.

See more photos below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom says as she shows…

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned Nwoko snubs…

Heartbreaking moment little girl broke down in tears after being taken to an…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from attending her…

“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns everyone with…

I’ve slept with over 100 women – 22-year-old lesbian confesses (video)

Bobrisky ridiculed as friends, colleagues shun his 31st birthday party (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Pastor Blessed gifts her an SUV as she turns 31…

Bella, Phyna, Bryann, five others nominated for possible eviction

Lady visits Jehovah’s witnesses kingdom hall to know why they stopped…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from attending her…

Man who claimed to be into rice business nabbed for kidnapping after flaunting…

“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns everyone with…

Man bundles girlfriend’s belongings to orphanage home after finding out…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More