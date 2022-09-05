Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Pastor Blessed gifts her an SUV as she turns 31 (photos)

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo was left speechless after her husband, Pastor Blessed gifted her with a luxury car as she celebrates her 31st birthday today, the 5th of September.

The newly married singer had shared stunning photos of herself to mark her birthday.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram page, Mercy Chinwo wrote, ”I got the best birthday gift ever

Ya’all pls help me thank my husband @theofficialblessed for me tell him i sent you Thank you SWEET I love you”

Her husband took to his timeline to celebrate his woman.

He wrote,

“My world in my hands, God’s special possession! Happy Birthday to my queen @mercychinwo”.

Pastor Blessed had surprised Mercy Chinwo with an SUV as birthday gift.

Taking to Instagram, Mercy Chinwo expressed excitement and joy at the new gift.

Appreciating her man, she urged her fans to thank him on her behalf.

“I got the best birthday gift ever. Y’all pls help me thank my husband @theofficialblessed for me tell him I sent you. Thank you SWEET I love you”.

See more photos below;